Harry Styles has already proven he knows how to dominate the pop landscape; “As It Was” just became the longest-running No. 1 single of the 2020s so far. He could be getting into a different type of music in the future, though, as the way Olivia Wilde sees it, the singer and Don’t Worry Darling star will end up scoring movies at some point down the road.

Wilde is the subject of a new Vanity Fair profile and the feature notes that Wilde gave her Don’t Worry Darling cast “a list of books, articles, music, and movies to absorb” during pre-production. Styles went ahead and sent her song recommendations and even wrote some music for the movie.

Wilde explained, “He called me one day and was like, ‘Hey, what are you using for the trigger song?’” Vanity Fair described the “trigger song” as “the recurring piece that accompanies Alice’s gradual awakening to buried truths.” Wilde said she wanted something “sort of classic, contemporary, simple, melodic, romantic.” Wilde continued, “Harry was like, ‘Huh.’ Then five minutes later he sent me a demo from his piano. I was like, ‘Yep, that’s it. That’s the song. Thank you very much.’”

Wilde added, “He will absolutely end up scoring films for fun.”

Read the full feature here.