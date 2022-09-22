With all the drama surrounding Don’t Worry Darling, it’s easy to forget that there’s a movie at the center of it all. The off-screen situations were bountiful, though, from Shia Labeouf either quitting or getting fired from the movie to alleged beef between Florence Pugh and director Olivia Wilde to Harry Styles perhaps spitting on Chris Pine. As for Spitgate, as it has been dubbed, both Styles and Pine have denied it actually happened, and so too did Wilde on The Late Show last night (September 21).

During the interview, Stephen Colbert asked Wilde if Styles spat on Pine at the film’s Venice Film Festival premiere and she responded, “He did not, but I think it’s a perfect example of, like, people will look for drama anywhere they can. Harry did not spit on Chris, in fact.”

Colbert playfully interjected, “Only time will tell.” Wilde laughed and continued, “No, he really didn’t!” Colbert joked again, replying, “Well, we shall see.” Through more laughter, Wilde said, “No, we’ve seen it.” Colbert added, “Science isn’t in.” Wilde pressed on, “And that is exactly what I mean: People can look at a video that shows evidence of someone not spitting on someone else and they’ll still see what they want to see, and that is the creation of drama, and that is clickbait.”

Check out the interview segment above.