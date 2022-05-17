Later this year, Harry Styles will be getting comfortable in a number of cities around the world with his series of concert residencies. There will inevitably be some fans who won’t be able to attend any of those shows, but some of them can still get a different sort of Styles experience with a series of Harry’s House pop-up shops in cities across the globe.

The shops will be live on various days from May 20 to 26 in Amsterdam, Berlin, Chicago, Dallas, London, Los Angeles, New York, Paris, and Toronto. Press materials note the shops will feature “special activations and exclusive merchandise designs,” as well as “specific city album box sets, a limited album zine, t-shirts, hoodies, towels, hats, and totes,” along with a “pop-up store-exclusive Harry’s House orange vinyl.”

Furthermore, American Express cardholders will be able to access the shops an hour early each day. On a related note, Amex announced today they’re giving away 500 pairs of tickets to Styles’ “One Night Only In NY” concert, which goes down on May 20 at UBS Arena.

Shiz Suzuki, Vice President, Global Experiential Marketing & Partnerships at American Express, says of the pop-ups, “Harry has such a passionate fan base in the music industry, which is why we’re so excited to be teaming up with him again and to be giving back to his fans who love him most. Creating epic experiences for our Card Members is at the heart of what we do at American Express. And to be able to give our Card Members exclusive early access to Harry Styles’ upcoming shows & pop-ups, as well as limited-edition commemorative merchandise, plus a surprise ticket giveaway for fans, shows just a few of the ways music is better with Amex.”

Find the times and specific locations for all pop-ups below.

Dates and times for New York City, Los Angeles, and London

Friday May 20: 12 a.m. to 2 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. (Amex Card Member Early Access 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.)

Saturday May 21 and Sunday May 22: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., (Amex Card Member Early Access 10 a.m. to 11a.m.)

Monday May 23 to Wednesday May 25: 4 p.m. to 8p.m., (Amex Card Member Early Access 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.)

Thursday May 26: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., (Amex Card Member Early Access 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.)

Dates and times for all other locations

Friday May 20: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. (Amex Card Member Early Access 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.)

Saturday May 21 and Sunday May 22: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Amex Card Member Early Access 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.)

Addresses

Amsterdam: Looiersgracht 60, 1016 VT Amsterdam

Berlin: Rosa Luxemburg Strasse 2, 10178, Berlin

Chicago: 400 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60611

Dallas: 2117 Commerce Street, Dallas, TX 75201

London: 133-135 Bethnal Green Road, London E2 7DG

Los Angeles: 805-811 N La Cienega Blvd, LA 90069

New York: 533 Canal Street, NY 10013

Paris: 43 rue Notre-Dame de Nazareth 75003 Paris

Toronto: 501 Queen Street W, Toronto, ON M5V 2B4