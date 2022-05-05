Harry Styles Coachella 2022
Getty Image
Pop

Harry Styles Announces His ‘Love On Tour’ For 2022, Including Ten-Night Residencies In New York And LA

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

We’re now just days away from Harry’s House, the new Harry Styles album that’s set to drop on May 20. This summer and fall, Styles will be making himself at home at a handful of venues across North America: Today, he announced the Love On Tour, which features multi-night residencies in five cities.

He starts with a pair of shows in Toronto before playing ten nights at Madison Square Garden in New York City; five nights in Austin, Texas; five nights in Chicago; and ten nights at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum. Those stints will feature support from, respectively, Madi Diaz, Blood Orange, Gabriels, Jessie Ware, and Ben Harper.

Tickets for the tour will be available here, starting May 26 at noon local time. American Express Card Members can get the first crack at them by registering for early access here.

Check out the full list of shows below.

08/15 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena ^
08/16 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena ^
08/28 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *
09/01 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *
09/02 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *
09/03 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *
09/07 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *
09/08 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *
09/10 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *
09/14 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *
09/15 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *
09/21 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *
09/25 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
09/26 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
09/28 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
09/29 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
10/02 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
10/06 — Chicago, IL @ United Center #
10/08 — Chicago, IL @ United Center #
10/09 — Chicago, IL @ United Center #
10/13 — Chicago, IL @ United Center #
10/14 — Chicago, IL @ United Center #
10/31 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum +
11/02 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum +
11/04 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum +
11/05 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum +
11/07 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum +
11/09 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum +
11/11 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum +
11/12 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum +
11/14 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum +
11/15 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum +

^ with Madi Diaz
* with Blood Orange
~ with Gabriels
# with Jessie Ware
+ with Ben Harper

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
On The Up: The Artists To Watch In May 2022
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The New Albums Coming Out In May 2022
by: FacebookTwitter
×