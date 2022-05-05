We’re now just days away from Harry’s House, the new Harry Styles album that’s set to drop on May 20. This summer and fall, Styles will be making himself at home at a handful of venues across North America: Today, he announced the Love On Tour, which features multi-night residencies in five cities.

Love On Tour 2022. North America. pic.twitter.com/ikK7lgYEfF — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) May 5, 2022

He starts with a pair of shows in Toronto before playing ten nights at Madison Square Garden in New York City; five nights in Austin, Texas; five nights in Chicago; and ten nights at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum. Those stints will feature support from, respectively, Madi Diaz, Blood Orange, Gabriels, Jessie Ware, and Ben Harper.

Tickets for the tour will be available here, starting May 26 at noon local time. American Express Card Members can get the first crack at them by registering for early access here.

Check out the full list of shows below.

08/15 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena ^

08/16 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena ^

08/28 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

09/01 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

09/02 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

09/03 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

09/07 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

09/08 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

09/10 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

09/14 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

09/15 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

09/21 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

09/25 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

09/26 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

09/28 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

09/29 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

10/02 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

10/06 — Chicago, IL @ United Center #

10/08 — Chicago, IL @ United Center #

10/09 — Chicago, IL @ United Center #

10/13 — Chicago, IL @ United Center #

10/14 — Chicago, IL @ United Center #

10/31 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum +

11/02 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum +

11/04 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum +

11/05 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum +

11/07 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum +

11/09 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum +

11/11 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum +

11/12 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum +

11/14 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum +

11/15 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum +

^ with Madi Diaz

* with Blood Orange

~ with Gabriels

# with Jessie Ware

+ with Ben Harper