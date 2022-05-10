Harry Styles’ hit single “As It Was” may seem like it’s been around for forever with how quickly and intensely it has dominated the music world. The song has actually been out for barely over a month, though, as it was only just released on April 1. Despite its short life, it has already hit a major achievement: The RIAA (Recording Industry Association Of America) announced today the song is now certified Platinum, indicating over 1 million units. (The RIAA website notes the song was certified on May 9.) That makes it the first song released in 2022 to go Platinum.

You know it's not the same #AsItWas, because @Harry_Styles has earned the 1st Platinum single released & certified in 2022! 💿 @ColumbiaRecords #RIAATopCertified ❤️‍🔥 Plus, only 10 days until #HarrysHouse album is out! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/l0ejp1U2VK — RIAA (@RIAA) May 10, 2022

There were certainly indications the song was doing well commercially: It spent multiple weeks at No. 1 and broke some big Spotify records. “As It Was” is Styles’ fifth Platinum song, after “Lights Up,” “Sweet Creature,” “Golden,” and “Kiwi.”

Styles previously said of the song, “This was the last song that was written for the album. It was written in my friend’s front room in England’s country side. It started off much slower, as it was being written, it was a lot slower, the kind of piano line was being played on piano and it kind of turned into a synth, and it just kind of took on a new life. But I’m a fan of it, it’s one of my favorite songs on the album, so I hope people are liking it.”