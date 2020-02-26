Getty Image
Pop

Harry Styles Is Hosting ‘Harryween’ Halloween Concerts With Orville Peck In New York

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

Halloween is one of the weekends every year when it’s pretty easy to make plans. For those who want to get their planning done early, though, Harry Styles has something for folks to do: On October 30 and 31, he is hosting two “Harryween” Halloween concerts at Madison Square Garden. Appropriately enough, he will be joined at both shows by Orville Peck, the mysterious, always-costumed country singer.

Styles spoke briefly about the performances on this morning’s episode of Today, telling the hosts, “We’re gonna be playing the Halloween weekend at Madison Square Garden, October 30 and 31st. We’re calling it ‘Harryween.’ […] It’s going to be a fancy dress party.” He also confirmed that he, of course, will be in costume.

It might be a bit early for Styles to start planning his costume, but it’s fair to speculate that he will do just fine, as he made a real splash in 2018 with his Elton John get-up.

Hopefully Styles has better luck on Halloween than he did during Super Bowl weekend and on Valentine’s Day this year: His Super Bowl concert was canceled due to extreme weather, and he was reportedly robbed at knifepoint on Valentine’s Day. Meanwhile, Peck is fresh off the release of a new video for “Queen Of The Rodeo.”

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The 20 Essential Episodes Of ‘Stuff You Should Know’
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
×