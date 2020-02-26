Halloween is one of the weekends every year when it’s pretty easy to make plans. For those who want to get their planning done early, though, Harry Styles has something for folks to do: On October 30 and 31, he is hosting two “Harryween” Halloween concerts at Madison Square Garden. Appropriately enough, he will be joined at both shows by Orville Peck, the mysterious, always-costumed country singer.

HARRYWEEN. MADISON SQUARE GARDEN. GUEST – ORVILLE PECK. American Express and Verified Fan Presales begin Monday, March 2. Public onsales begin Friday, March 6.https://t.co/TeYOVTjP56 pic.twitter.com/zFohDg4Coq — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) February 26, 2020

Styles spoke briefly about the performances on this morning’s episode of Today, telling the hosts, “We’re gonna be playing the Halloween weekend at Madison Square Garden, October 30 and 31st. We’re calling it ‘Harryween.’ […] It’s going to be a fancy dress party.” He also confirmed that he, of course, will be in costume.

.@Harry_Styles talks about his BIG plans for Halloween and about his appreciation for @Lizzo. #HarryStylesTODAY pic.twitter.com/xKCVgqm0Oi — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 26, 2020

It might be a bit early for Styles to start planning his costume, but it’s fair to speculate that he will do just fine, as he made a real splash in 2018 with his Elton John get-up.

Hopefully Styles has better luck on Halloween than he did during Super Bowl weekend and on Valentine’s Day this year: His Super Bowl concert was canceled due to extreme weather, and he was reportedly robbed at knifepoint on Valentine’s Day. Meanwhile, Peck is fresh off the release of a new video for “Queen Of The Rodeo.”