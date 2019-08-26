Harry Styles Says His Next Album Is ‘All About Having Sex And Feeling Sad’

Getty Image

Harry Styles has yet to formally announce the follow-up to his 2017 self-titled debut album, but he’s been working on it. He said as much in a new Rolling Stone cover story, and he offered a brief summary of the theme of the record: “It’s all about having sex and feeling sad.”

Elsewhere in the piece, he expanded on the role relationships play in his songwriting process, saying, “It’s not like I’ve ever sat and done an interview and said, ‘So I was in a relationship, and this is what happened.’ Because, for me, music is where I let that cross over. It’s the only place, strangely, where it feels right to let that cross over.”

Psychedelics were also a part of making the new record, as Styles said of recording the album in Malibu, “We’d do mushrooms, lie down on the grass, and listen to Paul McCartney’s Ram in the sunshine. We’d just turn the speakers into the yard. […] This is where I was standing when we were doing mushrooms and I bit off the tip of my tongue. So I was trying to sing with all this blood gushing out of my mouth. So many fond memories, this place.”

Styles touches on other topics in the piece, like what a One Direction reunion might be like, so read the full feature here.