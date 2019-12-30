Harry Styles Has The First No. 1 Album Of 2020 With ‘Fine Line’

2020 is still a couple days away, but Harry Styles is already starting the year off on a strong note: His new album, Fine Line, is the first No. 1 album of 2020 (and therefore, the first No. 1 album of the upcoming decade). During the week ending December 26, the album earned 89,000 equivalent album units in the US, which was good enough to hold its place in the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart dated January 4, 2020.

Although the album is still on top, its numbers are down drastically from its debut week, as 89,000 units represents an 81 percent decrease from the 478,000 units Fine Line earned in its first week. The album’s first week was the third-biggest week for an album in 2019, following Taylor Swift’s Lover (which earned 869,000 units on the chart dated September 7) and Post Malone’s Hollywood’s Bleeding (489,000 on September 21).

Fine Line is Styles’ biggest solo chart success with its second week on top, as his self-titled debut solo album only topped the chart for one week. It is also the first pop album to spend two weeks on top of the Billboard 200 since Ed Sheeran’s No. 6 Collaborations Project did this summer.

Read our review of Fine Line here.

