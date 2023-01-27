Harry Styles
Getty Image
Pop

Harry Styles Split His Pants On Stage In Front Of His First Celebrity Crush

Harry Styles had a massive 2022 with the release of the wildly successful Harry’s House, but he’s had some bad luck lately. The singer is suing multiple online sellers over fake merchandise, and one of his Love On Tour vans was hijacked at gunpoint in Brazil.

Now, another unexpected, unfortunate event happened. While playing a concert in Inglewood, California, he ripped his pants performing “Music For A Sushi Restaurant.” To make matters worse, Jennifer Aniston, who he revealed years ago in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres was his “first celebrity crush,” was in attendance. He didn’t let it hinder his performance — he finished with a towel. Other people in attendance include Kylie Jenner, Trevor Noah, and Ellen DeGeneres.

On a lighter note, Lewis Capaldi has been hyping Styles up. When he was asked about being nominated for the 2023 BRIT Awards, he expressed enthusiasm about being in the same room as Styles. “To be honest, I don’t think either of us has to worry ’cause ‘As It Was,’ Mr. Harry Styles, is in the same category,” Capaldi said. “So, I’m just looking forward to going along and seeing what regalia he turns up in and accepts the award in. I’m very excited, and hopefully, I’ll get close enough to him that I can smell him.”

Tags:
Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
×