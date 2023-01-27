Harry Styles had a massive 2022 with the release of the wildly successful Harry’s House, but he’s had some bad luck lately. The singer is suing multiple online sellers over fake merchandise, and one of his Love On Tour vans was hijacked at gunpoint in Brazil.

Now, another unexpected, unfortunate event happened. While playing a concert in Inglewood, California, he ripped his pants performing “Music For A Sushi Restaurant.” To make matters worse, Jennifer Aniston, who he revealed years ago in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres was his “first celebrity crush,” was in attendance. He didn’t let it hinder his performance — he finished with a towel. Other people in attendance include Kylie Jenner, Trevor Noah, and Ellen DeGeneres.

honestly ripping his pants when his crotch is like 10 ft from ppl’s faces is one of the most harry styles things to ever happen to him pic.twitter.com/rvl2Ef56wt — vivᴴ 🍱🍳🍓🍯 (@ddipyouinhoney) January 27, 2023

On a lighter note, Lewis Capaldi has been hyping Styles up. When he was asked about being nominated for the 2023 BRIT Awards, he expressed enthusiasm about being in the same room as Styles. “To be honest, I don’t think either of us has to worry ’cause ‘As It Was,’ Mr. Harry Styles, is in the same category,” Capaldi said. “So, I’m just looking forward to going along and seeing what regalia he turns up in and accepts the award in. I’m very excited, and hopefully, I’ll get close enough to him that I can smell him.”