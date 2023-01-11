Harry Styles lives a charmed life, but it doesn’t come without obstacles. The Harry’s House supernova’s mostly flawless Love On Tour hit a few snags — the postponement of three Los Angeles shows due to Styles falling ill in early November, followed by the hijacking at gunpoint of a tour van in Brazil — and Styles was at the center of a controversial Gucci campaign.

With respect to the latter, Styles is taking steps to avoid any hiccups with his own merchandise.

As reported by Billboard today, January 11, a lawsuit has been filed in Chicago federal court against “a number of online sellers for allegedly violating his intellectual property rights by selling counterfeit merchandise to unsuspecting Harry fans,” specifically citing that “the counterfeiters are mostly located in China, or in ‘other foreign jurisdictions with lax trademark enforcement system.'”

Here’s the key context from Billboard‘s report: “Arguing that the counterfeiters use misleading tactics to make it ‘difficult for consumers to distinguish such stores from an authorized retailer,’ attorneys for Styles want a judge to issue a sweeping court order that would, among other things, force big web platforms like Amazon and Etsy (who are not named as defendants) to immediately shut down the listings.”

The next opportunity for fans to cop verified Love On Tour merch will be at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, where Styles is playing his postponed November dates on January 26, 27 and 29 before hitting Australia in February. See his full 2023 tour schedule here.