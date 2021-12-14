Harry Styles’ ‘Love On Tour’ Raised Over $1 Million For Charity

Harry Styles’ massive Love On Tour just came to a close a few weeks ago. After being rescheduled, Styles’ tour spanned 42 nights and, according to him, felt like such a “celebration of coming back together” that he “won’t ever forget it.” But there’s another reason Love On Tour was so memorable for others — Styles raised a bunch of money for charity.

Styles’ North American tour is officially over and the numbers are in. Per Live Nation’s results, Styles’ sold 720,000 tickets across 42 nights and his tour grossed just shy of $95 million. The shows were so popular, in fact, concert attendance records were broken in places like Michigan, Arizona, New York, Florida, Pennsylvania, and Georgia.

The singer had also committed to donating a portion of the proceeds to various charitable partners. Because his tour was such a success, it means he was able to collect a lot of funds to benefit non-profits — over $1 million to be exact. According to Variety, Styles was able to raise that much money in half the amount of time compared to his 2018 tour.

The $1 million raised on the road will go to several organizations, including Physicians For Reproductive Health, Black Voters Matter, and Choose Love. The singer had also committed to cutting down on the amount of plastic his team used while on tour. He partnered with environmental nonprofit Reverb and was able to save a total of 33,940 from being used by both fans and his crew members.