Harry Styles on tour is guaranteed to produced plenty of newsworthy stories. Not just because his fans do things like open up a pit at a pop show to celebrate when he performs “Kiwi,” or because he gives expert advice on subjects like “should I text him?” but because the music really is that good, too.

And because “Watermelon Sugar” has become one of the singer’s most beloved songs, apparently Harry felt it was time to let everyone know exactly what the song is about. I mean, we all had our theories based on some choice imagery and parallels, but to have the songwriter himself weigh in, well, that’s true pleasure. “This song is about… it doesn’t really matter what it’s about,” Styles said before launching into the song at a recent show in Nashville. “It’s about the, uh, the sweetness of life.” After singing a few lines, though, he decided to give us more: “It’s also about the female orgasm, but that’s totally different. It’s not relevant.”

The ensuing screams from the audience seem to imply otherwise, my dear Mr. Styles.

Check out a fan-captured video of the moment above, and make sure to smugly tell your friends and family that you knew what the sexual innuendo before it was revealed! That’s true fandom.