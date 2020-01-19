Hayley Kiyoko Cancels Her North America Tour In Order To Finish Her New Album

Queer pop icon Hayley Kiyoko released her debut album Expectations in 2018 and fans have been anticipating a follow-up ever since. But it looks as though they will have to wait a little longer: The singer announced she’s canceling her upcoming North American tour and pushing back the release date of her sophomore record I’m Too Sensitive For This Sh*t.

The album release was slated for a late January release, right before her North American tour was supposed to kick off. But Kiyoko announced Saturday that she has different plans, saying her decision to cancel the tour is “upsetting” but the best for her at this time.

Kiyoko began the announcement by addressing her fans directly. “We have been on this journey together for some time now and I’m so proud of this beautiful community of people supporting each other together,” she wrote. “You inspire me each and everyday.” But Kiyoko said she has some stepbacks, which she is hoping will make her stronger. “The timing for this tour didn’t go the way we hoped and due to a lot of factors not aligning for the year ahead, I’m forced to make an extremely difficult decision to cancel my upcoming North American tour.”

The singer said her decision to cancel the tour was “heartbreaking” and “one of the hardest decisions” she has ever made. The decision was only made more difficult by the fact that she’s never canceled a single show before. But she’s hopeful about the changes, saying she knows it will lead “to something bigger and greater.”

Kiyoko has previously released four tracks off the delayed I’m Too Sensitive For This Sh*t. With “I Wish” being the first lead single off the record, she followed-up the track with “Demons,” “L.O.V.E. Me,” “Runaway,” and “She.”

Hayley Kiyoko is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.