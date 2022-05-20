Our lesbian icon is back with another banger. On her latest single, “For The Girls,” Hayley Kiyoko embraces the divine feminine within herself and the women around her.

On the fast, bouncy track, Kiyoko proudly proclaims, “summer’s for the girls, the girls who like girls, the girls who like boys,” celebrating female empowerment and sexual fluidity. In the song’s accompanying visual, which is directed by Kiyoko herself, Kiyoko plays a bachelorette in a quirky queer parody of The Bachelorette, as various women compete for a rose.

“I love being a woman, and women have always been a massive influence on my life,” said Kiyoko in a statement. “‘For The Girls’ is an anthem celebrating that love, highlighting our strength, beauty, and vulnerability. The music video is meant to reflect that celebration with a sense of humor and an expansive take on whose romantic story gets told. It was so much fun to direct, especially since it’s a nod to one of my favorite reality shows of all time. I wanted the music video to give representation to all of us searching for love while not taking ourselves too seriously. Being surrounded by queer people of many different gender identities and making art that feels relevant to us was the greatest gift. It was a reminder of how resilient this community is and how strong and confident we feel being our authentic selves together. No matter how you identify or who you love, I hope this bop makes you feel sexy and empowered.”

“For The Girls” comes ahead of her upcoming sophomore album, Panorama. The album will also feature her songs, “Found My Friends” and “Chance.”

Check out “For The Girls” above and the Panorama album artwork below.

Panorama is out 7/29 via Atlantic. Pre-save it here.

Hayley Kiyoko is a Warner Music Artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.