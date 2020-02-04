Getty Image
Pop

Hayley Williams Delivers A More Relaxed Take On Dua Lipa’s ‘Don’t Start Now’

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

Hayley Williams and Dua Lipa are both in the midst of big moments. Williams is readying her debut solo album, Petals For Armor, and has shared singles like “Simmer” and “Leave It Alone.” Dua Lipa is about to drop a new album of her own, Future Nostalgia, and she too has shared some tracks in advance.

One of them is “Don’t Start Now,” an upbeat disco-inspired number that’s made to get bodies moving. Meanwhile, Williams recently dropped by the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge, and as is tradition, she performed a cover song in studio. She opted to present her spin on “Don’t Start Now,” which she takes in a markedly different direction than Lipa’s original. Her version is meant less for dancing, as it slows things down and takes them in a more mellow and soulful direction.

Williams said before the performance, “We kind of turned it around just a little bit, so we could play it our way. Hopefully Dua’s down. Hopefully she’s down.”

The full video of the performance hasn’t been shared yet, but in the meantime, listen to it here, beginning at 2:13:51.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
Want To Understand The ‘Joe Rogan Experience’? Here Are The Episodes To Start With
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
×