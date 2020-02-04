Hayley Williams Delivers A More Relaxed Take On Dua Lipa’s ‘Don’t Start Now’

Hayley Williams and Dua Lipa are both in the midst of big moments. Williams is readying her debut solo album, Petals For Armor, and has shared singles like “Simmer” and “Leave It Alone.” Dua Lipa is about to drop a new album of her own, Future Nostalgia, and she too has shared some tracks in advance.

One of them is “Don’t Start Now,” an upbeat disco-inspired number that’s made to get bodies moving. Meanwhile, Williams recently dropped by the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge, and as is tradition, she performed a cover song in studio. She opted to present her spin on “Don’t Start Now,” which she takes in a markedly different direction than Lipa’s original. Her version is meant less for dancing, as it slows things down and takes them in a more mellow and soulful direction.

Hayley Williams cover Dua Lipa's "Don't Start Now" in the Live Lounge. pic.twitter.com/pv0RsCSZ8w — hayley pics (@hayleyspics) February 4, 2020

Okay so @yelyahwilliams just covered @DUALIPA's 'Don't Start Now' in the Live Lounge and honestly, we have goosebumps. Stunning. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ZLIiEtgflE — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) February 4, 2020

Williams said before the performance, “We kind of turned it around just a little bit, so we could play it our way. Hopefully Dua’s down. Hopefully she’s down.”

The full video of the performance hasn’t been shared yet, but in the meantime, listen to it here, beginning at 2:13:51.

