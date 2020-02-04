Hayley Williams Continues Her Metamorphosis In The ‘Leave It Alone Interlude’ Video

Last week, Paramore leader and newly minted solo artist Hayley Williams shared a video for her latest single, “Leave It Alone.” She apparently wasn’t done telling the visual story of that song, though: Now, Williams has shared a new clip for “Leave It Alone Interlude,” which shares a strong connection with the clip that preceded it. There’s not really any music in the video, which is more focused on Williams emerging from a cocoon, fashioning some clothes for herself, and encountering something subtly supernatural.

Williams recently sat down for an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, during which she discussed the inspiration behind Petals For Armor, saying, “It’s the idea that being vulnerable is a shield. Because how else can you be a human that’s inevitably gonna f*ck up and trip in front of the world a million times? Your world could be a stage, or your world could be your job and your apartment. It is subjective, completely. I also feel more protected than I’ve ever felt going out, because of the fact, what is there to hide really? […] What is the problem with making mistakes? Are we scared of being canceled, or are we just scared of looking stupid?”

Watch the “Leave It Alone Interlude” video above.

Petals For Armor is out 05/08 via Atlantic Records.

