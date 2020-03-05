Hayley Williams Announces An Intimate World Tour In Support Of ‘Petals For Armor’

Hayley Williams’ debut solo album, Petals For Armor, is set to drop in early May. Once that’s out of the way, the Paramore leader will hit the road in support of the project: Today, Williams announced the “Petals For Armor Tour,” which features a run of shows in May and June. She also teased the nature of the performances, tweeting, “intimate shows. been craving the closeness a long time.”

Williams also suggested that more dates will be announced in the future, as she tweeted, “i know how sad it can feel to not see your city on a list of tour dates. lol, nobody used to come to nashville when we were teens. but. these are only the first 2 runs. i plan on squeezing a lot of life into AND out of Petals For Armor. thanks for being passionate with me.”

Find the full list of Williams’ upcoming tour dates below.

05/13 — Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg Max #

05/15 — Brighton, UK @ The Beach @ The Great Escape Festival #

05/16 — London, UK @ Electric Brixton #

05/18 — Paris, FR @ La Cigale #

05/19 — Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall #

05/28 — Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre ^

05/30 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic ^

06/01 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern ^

06/03 — Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre ^

06/05 — Dallas, TX @ HiFi ^

06/06 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues ^

06/08 — Orlando, FL @ House of Blues ^

06/10 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle ^

06/15 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte ^

06/17 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring ^

06/18 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia ^

06/20 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues ^

06/22 — Toronto, ON @ Rebel ^

06/24 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel ^

06/26 — Chicago, IL @ House of Blues ^

06/27 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit ^

06/29 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville ^

# with The Ninth Wave

^ with Arlo Parks

Petals For Armor is out 05/08 via Atlantic Records. Pre-order it here.

