Yesterday (March 8) was International Women’s Day, and the occasion was celebrated in a number of ways around the world. Hayley Williams decided to observe the holiday in her own way as well: Yesterday, she took to Twitter to share the lyrics of “Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris,” her upcoming collaboration with Boygenius members Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus.

Williams posted photos of the handwritten lyrics, which read in part, “I will not compare other beauty to mine / I will not become a thorn in my own side / and I will not return to where I once was / I can break through the earth, come up soft and wild.”

happy women’s day. in honor of my personal journey through femininity, with it’s endless facets; and in honor of the feminine wonder that connects literally everyone and everything, i want to share lyrics for an unreleased song called “Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris”. pic.twitter.com/dfP4lgdOck — hayley from Paramore 🌺 (@yelyahwilliams) March 8, 2020

ROSES/LOTUS/VIOLET/IRIS features @julienrbaker @lucydacus and @phoebe_bridgers on backing vocals. they are just 3 of the incredible women who i get to know and grow alongside in this life.

can’t wait to release this song and more.

happy women’s day. 🌺 — hayley from Paramore 🌺 (@yelyahwilliams) March 8, 2020

The track is set to appear on Williams’ upcoming album Petals For Armor, and it will be the first joint effort from Boygenius’ members since their self-titled 2018 EP.

Petals For Armor is out 05/08 via Atlantic Records. Pre-order it here.

