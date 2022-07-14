Coldplay Loves HER’s Backstage A Capella Cover Of ‘Fix You’

Last night (July 13), as part of their Music Of The Spheres tour, Coldplay put on a show at Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany. The band is on the stretch of the tour that features HER as their opening act and they seem pretty enamored by one of her performances… but not an on-stage one.

Today, Coldplay shared a video, taken backstage at that Berlin show, of HER and her band firing off a quick a capella rendition of Coldplay’s enduring 2005 single “Fix You.” It starts with some vocalists singing the song’s instrumental before HER comes in with the first verse. On the chorus, everybody joins in and harmonizes with HER for a gorgeous conclusion to their truncated cover.

Sharing the video, Coldplay wrote, “Fix You by @HERMusicx, backstage in Berlin. We’re so lucky to hear these voices every night on tour.”

Fix You by @HERMusicx, backstage in Berlin. We’re so lucky to hear these voices every night on tour. 💛❤️🖤 pic.twitter.com/s1t21SI74A — Coldplay (@coldplay) July 14, 2022

This comes shortly after Hannah Reid (of London Grammar, Coldplay’s other tour opener) joined the band on stage, also in Berlin, on July 10, singing duet with Chris Martin on “Let Somebody Go,” Coldplay’s single from earlier this year that features Selena Gomez.

Watch both of those performances above.

Coldplay is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.