In 2019, Coldplay revealed they wouldn’t be touring in support of Everyday Life for environmental reasons, with Chris Martin saying, “We’re taking time over the next year or two, to work out how our tour can not only be sustainable [but] how can it be actively beneficial. All of us have to work out the best way of doing our job. Our next tour will be the best possible version of a tour like that environmentally.”

Well, it appears the band has made progress on that front, as they feel good enough about the state of things to tour in support of their new album, Music Of The Spheres: Coldplay announced a global trek for 2022, with support from HER and London Grammar, and say it will be “as sustainable as possible.”

The band said in a statement:

“Playing live and finding connection with people is ultimately why we exist as a band. We’ve been planning this tour for years, and we’re super excited to play songs from across our whole time together. At the same time, we’re very conscious that the planet is facing a climate crisis. So we’ve spent the last two years consulting with environmental experts to make this tour as sustainable as possible, and, just as importantly, to harness the tour’s potential to push things forward. We won’t get everything right, but we’re committed to doing everything we can and sharing what we learn. It’s a work in progress and we’re really grateful for the help we’ve had so far. If you’d like to come to a show and sing with us, we’re so excited to see you.”

Check out the full list of tour dates below.

03/18/2022 — San Jose, CR @ Estadio Nacional #

03/22/2022 — Santo Domingo, DR @ Estadio Olímpico #

03/25/2022 — Monterrey, MX @ Estadio BBVA *

03/29/2022 — Guadalajara, MX @ Estadio Akron *

04/03/2022 — Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol *

04/23/2022 — Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium *

04/26/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium *

05/03/2022 — Phoenix, AZ @ State Farm Stadium *

05/06/2022 — Dallas, TX @ Cotton Bowl Stadium *

05/08/2022 — Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium *

05/28/2022 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field *

06/01/2022 — Washington, DC @ FedExField *

06/04/2022 — East Rutherford, NJ @ Metlife Stadium *

06/08/2022 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field *

06/11/2022 — Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium *

06/14/2022 — Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium *

07/02/2022 — Frankfurt, DE @ Deutsche Bank Park *

07/03/2022 — Frankfurt, DE @ Deutsche Bank Park *

07/08/2022 — Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy *

07/10/2022 — Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion Berlin ^

07/12/2022 — Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion Berlin *

07/16/2022 — Paris, FR @ Stade de France *

07/17/2022 — Paris, FR @ Stade de France *

08/05/2022 — Brussels, BE @ King Baudouin Stadium *

08/06/2022 — Brussels, BE @ King Baudouin Stadium *

08/12/2022 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium *

08/13/2022 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium *

08/16/2022 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium ^

08/23/2022 — Glasgow, UK @ Hampden Park Stadium *

09/10/2022 — Rio De Janeiro, BR @ Rock In Rio Festival

# with TBA

* with HER

^ with London Grammar

Coldplay is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.