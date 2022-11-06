Hilary Duff Made A Heartbreaking Tribute To Aaron Carter Following His Death, Who Her ‘Teenage Self’ Loved Deeply

Following the tragic death of Aaron Carter, Hilary Duff has taken to Instagram to honor the singer, actor, and child star. Back in 2001, Carter made a special guest appearance as himself on a Christmas episode of Duff’s breakthrough Disney Channel show, Lizzie McGuire. The two were later romantically linked for a short time throughout the 2000s.

In her post, Duff shared her condolences, while also remembering Carter fondly.

“I’m deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in front of the whole world,” she said. “You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent … boy did my teenage self love you deeply. Sending love to your family at this time.”

Carter was outspoken on his love for Duff, despite being in a very public love triangle between her and Lohan when they were teenagers. In a 2014 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Carter revealed that he regretted losing Duff, and very much wanted to make things right with her.

“I don’t know who she is today, she doesn’t know who I am today, but I would sweep her off her feet if I ever got a chance to again and fix what I did wrong,”