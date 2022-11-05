Aaron Carter, singer and brother of Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter, has reportedly died. TMZ was first to report that police had been called to his address after word of a suspicious death. A source confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that it was Carter himself. He was 38 years old.

Multiple sources told TMZ that Carter had been found dead in his bathtub. There is no evidence of foul play. Photos obtained by TMZ show sheriffs’ cars and paramedics, as well as caution tape, outside his home in Lancaster, California.

Carter got his start opening for his older brother’s band back on their 1997 tour. He enjoyed fame as a solo artist; his debut album, simply titled Aaron Carter, went Gold. His follow-up, Aaron’s Party (Come and Get It), was even more popular, going triple platinum and boasting the singles “I Want Candy,” “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It)” and “That’s How I Beat Shaq.” For that album, he opened for Backstreet Boys, again, as well as Britney Spears for her Oops!…I Did It Again tour.

Carter transitioned into rap and also did some acting. He made his Broadway debut in 2001 as part of Seussical the Musical. He came out as bisexual in 2017. Last year, he partook in a celebrity boxing match with Lamar Odom. He’s survived by his son Prince.

(Via THR and TMZ)