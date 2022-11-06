aaron carter 2022
New Kids On The Block, Diane Warren, Parson James, And More React To Aaron Carter’s Death

The death of former child star and pop singer Aaron Carter has taken the world by surprise. Following the announcement of his passing, fans and fellow musicians have taken to social media to express their sadness and share fond memories of Carter.
New Kids On The Block wrote on their Twitter account to share condolences, saying, “We are shocked and saddened about the sudden passing of Aaron Carter. Sending prayers to the Carter family. Rest in peace, Aaron.”

Songwriter Diane Warren expressed her sorrows and lamented over the long-term trauma of childhood fame.

“Fame at a young age is often more a curse than a blessing and Surviving it is not easy,” said Warren. “RIP Aaron Carter.”

Singer, songwriter, and instrumentalist Tyler Hilton recalled pleasant memories of Carter. On Twitter, Hilton said, “No…. This @aaroncarter news is heartbreaking… this kid had such a spark. Known him for years and always really liked him, he was warm and really funny. Loved putting on a show and he was good at it.”

Parson James, known for his song “Stole The Show,” said he was “bummed to hear the news about Aaron,” said James. “The few interactions I had with him were extremely sweet but most definitely sad. media and our culture can be so vicious.”

Even Stevens actress Christy Carlson Romano sent love to those close her fellow child star, saying, “Incredibly sad about the passing of Aaron Carter. My thoughts and prayers go out to his friends and family.”

Aaron Carter was 34 at the time of his death, and was reportedly found unconscious in his bathtub.

