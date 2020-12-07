Before she became a household name, Lizzo got her start in the Minneapolis music scene, recording her first album in the bedroom of a nondescript home. And now that house is now on the market for a lot of money.

Per a report by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine, the house is now listed for $375,000. It was a staple in the Minneapolis music scene. Along with providing a home for Lizzo’s 2014 debut Lizzobangers, groups like Allan Kingdom, The Committee, and Poliça recorded there as well.

Aaron Mader, who worked with Lizzo in the house’s third-story bedroom studio, remembered the recording process fondly. “I remember tracking vocals with Lizzo on a stool, me on the couch, and Ryan [Olsen of Poliça] hovered over his folding table desk working Pro Tools,” he said.

Mader added, “That time period and that album specifically capture such a crazy and beautiful time in my life. We had zero expectations, zero money. Just making music with friends and so excited to be creating awesome art together. The older I get the more I realize how special those moments and pockets in time are. Such a joy.”

Lizzo recently opened up about how her success has impacted her mental health. “Fame only puts a magnifying glass on the sh*t that you already have,” she said in a recent TikTok. “So, I’m just telling everyone now, anyone who has internal issues or has like any type of self problems that they need to work out, work out now … Because money, fame, or success or even getting older doesn’t really fix that sh*t. Do the inner work, because if you don’t, it’s going to haunt you like a f*cking ghost.”

Lizzo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.