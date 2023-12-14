Madonna fans in the United States have been waiting since October for The Celebration Tour. They had to wait a little longer last night.
Madonna launched the North American leg of her greatest hits tour on Wednesday at New York’s Barclays Center, but according to USA Today, she didn’t step on stage until 10:50 p.m., an hour later than expected. A source told People it was due to “issues during soundcheck.”
How long is Madonna’s The Celebration Tour concert?
Once the technical issues were resolved, however, Madonna performed over two dozen of her most well-known songs for a little more than two hours (two hours and five minutes, specifically). That’s consistent with the other stops on the tour.
Madonna’s The Celebration Tour setlist
Act I
1. “Nothing Really Matters”
2. “Everybody”
3. “Into The Groove”
4. “I Love New York”*
5. “Burning Up”
6. “Open Your Heart”
7. “Holiday”
Act II
8. “Live To Tell”
9. “Like A Prayer”
Act III
10. “Erotica”
11. “Justify My Love”
12. “Hung Up”
13. “Bad Girl”
Act IV
14. “Vogue”
15. “Human Nature”
16. “Crazy For You”
Act V
17. “Die Another Day”
18. “Don’t Tell Me”
19. “Mother And Father”
20. “I Will Survive” (Gloria Gaynor cover)
21. “La Isla Bonita”
22. “Don’t Cry For Me Argentina”
Act VI
23. “Bedtime Story”
24. “Ray of Light”
25. “Rain”
Act VII
26. “Billie Jean” / “Like a Virgin”
27. “Bitch I’m Madonna”
28. “Celebration”
You can see the full dates for Madonna’s Celebration Tour here.