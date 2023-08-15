Even health complications can’t keep Madonna from her fans. After being rushed to the hospital on June 24, the singer was forced to postpone her highly anticipated The Celebration Tour. Now that her health is looking up, Madonna is ready to finally hit the road. Madonna’s The Celebration Tour is back on with a fresh batch of rescheduled dates.
In a statement shared with the press, a representative for the singer emphasized that despite their tireless effort, some dates were canceled due to reasons out of their control. “Getting all shows rescheduled was the number one priority. Unfortunately, due to scheduling conflicts, a few shows noted below will be canceled. Madonna regrets the inconvenience to fans and hopes to make it up to those markets in the future,” said the rep.
Those dates include her shows in Tulsa, Oklahoma (previously scheduled for July 27), Nashville, Tennessee (previously scheduled for December 22), San Francisco, California (previously scheduled for January 15, 2024), and one of her Las Vegas, Nevada appearances (the concert previously scheduled for January 18, 2024).
Ticketholders for impacted dates will be contacted by Ticketmaster with the next steps. For those who were unable to secure a ticket, advance sales begin on Tuesday, August 29. Public ticket sales will start on Friday, September 1 at 10 a.m. ET. Find more information here.
View the full Celebration Tour schedule below.
10/14/2023 — London, UK @ The O2
10/15/2023 — London, UK @ The O2
10/17/2023 — London, UK @The O2
10/18/2023 — London, UK @The O2
10/21/2023 — Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
10/22/2023 — Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
10/25/2023 — Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
10/26/2023 — Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
10/28/2023 — Stockholm, SE @ Tele2 Arena
11/01/2023 — Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi
11/02/2023 — Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi
11/06/2023 — Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena
11/07/2023 — Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena
11/12/2023 — Paris, FR @ Accor Arena
11/13/2023 — Paris, FR @ Accor Arena
11/15/2023 — Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
11/16/2023 — Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
11/19/2023 — Paris, FR @ Accor Arena
11/20/2023 — Paris, FR @ Accor Arena
11/23/2023 — Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
11/25/2023 — Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
11/28/2023 — Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
11/29/2023 — Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
12/01/2023 — Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
12/02/2023 — Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
12/05/2023 — London, UK @ The O2
12/06/2023 — London, UK @ The O2
12/13/2023 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
12/14/2023 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
12/16/2023 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center (previously MSG) *
12/18/2023 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
12/19/2023 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
01/08/2024 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
01/09/2024 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
01/11/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
01/12/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
01/15/2024 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
01/18/2024 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
01/20/2024 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
01/22/2024 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden Arena
01/23/2024 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden Arena
01/25/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
01/29/2024 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden Arena
02/01/2024 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
02/02/2024 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
02/05/2024 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
02/08/2024 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
02/13/2024 — Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
02/17/2024 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
02/18/2024 — Seattle,WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
02/21/2024 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
02/24/2024 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
02/27/2024 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
02/28/2024 — San Francisco,CA @ Chase Center
03/01/2024 — Las Vegas,NV @ T-Mobile Arena
03/02/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
03/04/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum (previously Crypto.com Arena) *
03/05/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum (previously Crypto.com Arena) *
03/07/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum (previously Crypto.com Arena) *
03/09/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum (previously Crypto.com Arena) *
03/11/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
03/13/2024 — Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena
03/16/2024 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
03/19/2024 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
03/24/2024 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
03/25/2024 — Dallas. TX @ American Airlines Center
03/28/2024 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
03/29/2024 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
01/04/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
04/04/2024 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
04/06/2024 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
04/07/2024 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
04/14/2024 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
04/15/2024 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
04/20/2024 — Mexico City, MX @ Palacio De Los Deportes
04/21/2024 — Mexico City, MX @ Palacio De Los Deportes
04/23/2024 — Mexico City, MX @ Palacio De Los Deportes
04/24/2024 — Mexico City, MX @ Palacio De Los Deportes
* indicates a venue change