Even health complications can’t keep Madonna from her fans. After being rushed to the hospital on June 24, the singer was forced to postpone her highly anticipated The Celebration Tour. Now that her health is looking up, Madonna is ready to finally hit the road. Madonna’s The Celebration Tour is back on with a fresh batch of rescheduled dates.

In a statement shared with the press, a representative for the singer emphasized that despite their tireless effort, some dates were canceled due to reasons out of their control. “Getting all shows rescheduled was the number one priority. Unfortunately, due to scheduling conflicts, a few shows noted below will be canceled. Madonna regrets the inconvenience to fans and hopes to make it up to those markets in the future,” said the rep.

Those dates include her shows in Tulsa, Oklahoma (previously scheduled for July 27), Nashville, Tennessee (previously scheduled for December 22), San Francisco, California (previously scheduled for January 15, 2024), and one of her Las Vegas, Nevada appearances (the concert previously scheduled for January 18, 2024).

Ticketholders for impacted dates will be contacted by Ticketmaster with the next steps. For those who were unable to secure a ticket, advance sales begin on Tuesday, August 29. Public ticket sales will start on Friday, September 1 at 10 a.m. ET. Find more information here.

View the full Celebration Tour schedule below.

10/14/2023 — London, UK @ The O2

10/15/2023 — London, UK @ The O2

10/17/2023 — London, UK @The O2

10/18/2023 — London, UK @The O2

10/21/2023 — Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

10/22/2023 — Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

10/25/2023 — Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

10/26/2023 — Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

10/28/2023 — Stockholm, SE @ Tele2 Arena

11/01/2023 — Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi

11/02/2023 — Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi

11/06/2023 — Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena

11/07/2023 — Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena

11/12/2023 — Paris, FR @ Accor Arena

11/13/2023 — Paris, FR @ Accor Arena

11/15/2023 — Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

11/16/2023 — Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

11/19/2023 — Paris, FR @ Accor Arena

11/20/2023 — Paris, FR @ Accor Arena

11/23/2023 — Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum

11/25/2023 — Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum

11/28/2023 — Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

11/29/2023 — Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

12/01/2023 — Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

12/02/2023 — Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

12/05/2023 — London, UK @ The O2

12/06/2023 — London, UK @ The O2

12/13/2023 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

12/14/2023 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

12/16/2023 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center (previously MSG) *

12/18/2023 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

12/19/2023 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

01/08/2024 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

01/09/2024 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

01/11/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

01/12/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

01/15/2024 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

01/18/2024 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

01/20/2024 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

01/22/2024 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden Arena

01/23/2024 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden Arena

01/25/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

01/29/2024 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden Arena

02/01/2024 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

02/02/2024 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

02/05/2024 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

02/08/2024 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

02/13/2024 — Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

02/17/2024 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

02/18/2024 — Seattle,WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

02/21/2024 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

02/24/2024 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

02/27/2024 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

02/28/2024 — San Francisco,CA @ Chase Center

03/01/2024 — Las Vegas,NV @ T-Mobile Arena

03/02/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

03/04/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum (previously Crypto.com Arena) *

03/05/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum (previously Crypto.com Arena) *

03/07/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum (previously Crypto.com Arena) *

03/09/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum (previously Crypto.com Arena) *

03/11/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

03/13/2024 — Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena

03/16/2024 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

03/19/2024 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

03/24/2024 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

03/25/2024 — Dallas. TX @ American Airlines Center

03/28/2024 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

03/29/2024 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

01/04/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

04/04/2024 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

04/06/2024 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

04/07/2024 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

04/14/2024 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

04/15/2024 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

04/20/2024 — Mexico City, MX @ Palacio De Los Deportes

04/21/2024 — Mexico City, MX @ Palacio De Los Deportes

04/23/2024 — Mexico City, MX @ Palacio De Los Deportes

04/24/2024 — Mexico City, MX @ Palacio De Los Deportes

* indicates a venue change