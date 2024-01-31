How Much Are Tickets For Adele’s 2024 Concerts In Germany?

Adele announced that after her Las Vegas shows, she will be heading to Munich, Germany for a new residency there. This explains the pop star’s recent cryptic teaser, as her shows will take place this August in a special new venue.

“The bespoke arena will feature a combination of seated grandstands and standing areas with capacity for 80,000 people per night,” a statement about the venue read, according to Variety. This is basically going to be massive, and a way bigger experience than the capacity of her Vegas shows.

Here’s what to know about how much you should be saving to attend.