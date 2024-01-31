Adele announced that after her Las Vegas shows, she will be heading to Munich, Germany for a new residency there. This explains the pop star’s recent cryptic teaser, as her shows will take place this August in a special new venue.
“The bespoke arena will feature a combination of seated grandstands and standing areas with capacity for 80,000 people per night,” a statement about the venue read, according to Variety. This is basically going to be massive, and a way bigger experience than the capacity of her Vegas shows.
Here’s what to know about how much you should be saving to attend.
How Much Are Tickets For Adele’s 2024 Concerts In Germany?
Right now, it’s unclear how much the tickets for Adele’s Munich concerts will be. As a comparison, her Vegas residency tickets were sold out, leaving the only options being through StubHub and other resale sites. There, according to one Rolling Stone article, the lowest they happened to find was $430 — but the ticket prices will likely be higher than that.
The typical amount seems to be around $900-$1,100 per ticket for Adele’s shows currently.
Fans can register for presale ticket access until February 5 at 6 p.m. CET. The presale then opens on February 7 at 10 a.m. CET. More information can be found on Adele’s website.