Adele Dropped A Cryptic Teaser Filled With Selfies That Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her Plans

Adele seems like she has something on the way, as the pop star’s fans spotted a cryptic date in her new teaser video. The pop star’s post features a rapid firing of a bunch of different B&W selfies from a photoshoot. Whatever it is, it’s apparently arriving tomorrow, January 31, which appeared to flash in between the images.

Since these teasers of Adele’s dropped, fans have been scrambling as they speculate exactly what she’s doing. Some of the current theories include, according to a fan-led poll, Adele will either announce a new tour, a cosmetics company (which would explain the selfie), or something happening in Vegas.

This comes just a few days after Adele detailed some of her career plans while performing at her Vegas residency. “I just don’t think I’m gonna write an album for quite some time,” she told the crowd. “But next time I do, I’ll come to wherever it is you live.”

However, Adele has also expressed she feels nervous doing massive tours, as she mentioned during a separate show back in December. Maybe it’s another residency up her sleeve? It would allow her to keep Vegas as a home base if so.

Check out Adele’s post above, and find some more fan reactions on potential theories below.

