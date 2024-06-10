the kid laroi erewhon
Courtesy of The Kid Laroi & Erewhon
Pop

How To Buy The Kid Laroi’s ‘The Girls’ Erewhon Smoothie

Hailey Bieber is probably the most famously associated with Erewhon, but Olivia Rodrigo also partnered with the trendy Los Angeles market to produce her “Good 4 Ur Guts” smoothie last December. Erewhon apparently plans to continue leaning into celebrity-adjacent smoothies, and The Kid Laroi is next up.

On Sunday, June 9, Erewhon teased some delicious-looking pink and brown concoction was on the way and tagged The Kid Laroi in the Instagram post. On Monday, June 10, The Kid Laroi confirmed “The Girls” smoothie with an Instagram post captioned, “Me & @erewhon just dropped the healthiest chocolate smoothie of all time [chocolate bar emoji] ‘girls’ the smoothie available now @ every EREWHON location & ‘girls’ the song comes out… soon.”

According to a press release, “The Girls” smoothie is available now at all 10 Erewhon locations in Los Angeles and will remain available for 30 days, “making Laroi the first male musician to embark on the collab with Gen Z’s favorite LA grocer.”

The smoothie’s name is in reference to The Kid Laroi’s forthcoming single, “Girls,” which he has been heavily teasing across social media for weeks.

@thekidlaroi

surprise soon 🤗

♬ The Kid LAROI _ Girls – LAROI-REPLAYING

@thekidlaroi

she turned to me and then she said.. @sab @Emmabrooksmcallister

♬ original sound – The Kid LAROI.

@thekidlaroi

🤫😬

♬ The Kid LAROI _ Girls – LAROI-REPLAYING

The Kid Laroi’s ‘The Girls’ Smoothie Ingredients

    MALK Organic Chocolate Almond Milk
    ARMRA Colostrum
    Huel Daily Greens
    Scratch Chocolate Ganache
    Cacao Powder
    Cacao Nibs
    Banana
    Avocado
    Almond Butter
    Dates
    Whey Protein
    Tocos
    Lion’s Mane
    Maca
    Sea Salt
    Pitaya Coconut Cream
