Hailey Bieber is probably the most famously associated with Erewhon , but Olivia Rodrigo also partnered with the trendy Los Angeles market to produce her “ Good 4 Ur Guts ” smoothie last December. Erewhon apparently plans to continue leaning into celebrity-adjacent smoothies, and The Kid Laroi is next up.

How To Buy The Kid Laroi’s ‘The Girls’ Erewhon Smoothie

On Sunday, June 9, Erewhon teased some delicious-looking pink and brown concoction was on the way and tagged The Kid Laroi in the Instagram post. On Monday, June 10, The Kid Laroi confirmed “The Girls” smoothie with an Instagram post captioned, “Me & @erewhon just dropped the healthiest chocolate smoothie of all time [chocolate bar emoji] ‘girls’ the smoothie available now @ every EREWHON location & ‘girls’ the song comes out… soon.”

According to a press release, “The Girls” smoothie is available now at all 10 Erewhon locations in Los Angeles and will remain available for 30 days, “making Laroi the first male musician to embark on the collab with Gen Z’s favorite LA grocer.”

The smoothie’s name is in reference to The Kid Laroi’s forthcoming single, “Girls,” which he has been heavily teasing across social media for weeks.

The Kid Laroi’s ‘The Girls’ Smoothie Ingredients

MALK Organic Chocolate Almond Milk

ARMRA Colostrum

Huel Daily Greens

Scratch Chocolate Ganache

Cacao Powder

Cacao Nibs

Banana

Avocado

Almond Butter

Dates

Whey Protein

Tocos

Lion’s Mane

Maca

Sea Salt

Pitaya Coconut Cream