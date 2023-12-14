How To Buy Olivia Rodrigo’s Erewhon Smoothie

If that’s piqued your interest, here’s what you need to know.

Music stars teaming up with dining establishments on a drink collaboration isn’t new: Ariana Grande famously linked with Starbucks in 2019 , and Ice Spice had a brilliant campaign with Dunkin’ this year . Now, we have a new entrant in the space: Olivia Rodrigo , who has partnered with Erewhon Market (also known as just Erewhon) for the new “good 4 ur GUTS Smoothie.”

How To Buy Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 Ur Guts Smoothie”

The primary thing to note is that if you’re unfamiliar, Erewhon is an upscale supermarket chain with a handful of locations, all of which are in Los Angeles County, California. So, if you’re not from the area and want the Good 4 Ur Guts Smoothie, you’ll have to either take a road trip or accept the fact that you’re out of luck (or wait for somebody to inevitably put one on eBay).

As for how to get it: It’ll be available starting on December 15, but if you order through the app, you can actually buy it right now, a day early.

Olivia Rodrigo’s Erewhon smoothie is called ‘good 4 ur GUTS.’ pic.twitter.com/KhyaXurSNE — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 14, 2023

How Much Does The Olivia Rodrigo “Good 4 Ur Guts Smoothie” Cost?

The smoothie costs $18 and the product page notes, “The good 4 your GUTS smoothie has surpassed all our expectations, delivering a blend packed with vibrant flavors and robust gut-healing support.”