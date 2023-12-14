How To Buy Olivia Rodrigo’s Erewhon Smoothie

Music stars teaming up with dining establishments on a drink collaboration isn’t new: Ariana Grande famously linked with Starbucks in 2019, and Ice Spice had a brilliant campaign with Dunkin’ this year. Now, we have a new entrant in the space: Olivia Rodrigo, who has partnered with Erewhon Market (also known as just Erewhon) for the new “good 4 ur GUTS Smoothie.”
If that’s piqued your interest, here’s what you need to know.
How To Buy Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 Ur Guts Smoothie”
The primary thing to note is that if you’re unfamiliar, Erewhon is an upscale supermarket chain with a handful of locations, all of which are in Los Angeles County, California. So, if you’re not from the area and want the Good 4 Ur Guts Smoothie, you’ll have to either take a road trip or accept the fact that you’re out of luck (or wait for somebody to inevitably put one on eBay).
As for how to get it: It’ll be available starting on December 15, but if you order through the app, you can actually buy it right now, a day early.
Olivia Rodrigo’s Erewhon smoothie is called ‘good 4 ur GUTS.’ pic.twitter.com/KhyaXurSNE
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 14, 2023
How Much Does The Olivia Rodrigo “Good 4 Ur Guts Smoothie” Cost?
The smoothie costs $18 and the product page notes, “The good 4 your GUTS smoothie has surpassed all our expectations, delivering a blend packed with vibrant flavors and robust gut-healing support.”
What Ingredients Are In Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 Ur Guts” Smoothie?
The product page also offers a rundown of the lengthy ingredients list: “Minor Figures Oatmilk, Health-ade Pomegranate Kombucha, SIBU Sea Buckthorn, Ion Gut Support, Nate’s Pure Organic Honey, Sprout Living’s Epic Protein Chocolate Maca, organic strawberries, organic dates, organic blueberries, organic mango, organic coconut cream, and organic avocados.”