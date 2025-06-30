Here’s How You Can Get Karol G’s Amazon Music ‘Tropicoqueta’ Merch

Colombian singer Karol G has teamed up with Amazon Music for an exclusive merch collection inspired by her new album, Tropicoqueta. Not only does the collection include special edition CDs and vinyl of the new album, which features her song “Latina Foreva,” it also contains T-shirts, hoodies, tote bags, and even PopSockets and phone cases branded with references to the album.

Here’s what you can find in the collection:

Tropicoqueta Tropical Blue 2LP Vinyl

Tropicoqueta Tangerine 2LP Vinyl (Amazon Exclusive)

Tropicoqueta CD

Tropicoqueta Tee – Stone Wash T-shirt

Coconuts Tee – White T-shirt with turquoise graphic

Tropicoqueta Baby Tee – Cropped T-shirt with pineapple design

Coconuts Hoodie – Orange hoodie with turquoise graphic

Congas Hoodie – White hoodie featuring orange album cover print

Congas Tote Bag – White tote bag with orange album cover print

Tropicoqueta Visor – White and turquoise sporty visor

Congas Phone Case – Sleek, protective phone case with album artwork

Coconuts PopSocket – Adhesive pop grip featuring album logo

Rocío Guerrero, Director of Latin-Iberia at Amazon Music, said in a statement: “Karol G continues to break boundaries and redefine what it means to be a global artist. This capsule is more than merch, it’s a cultural statement that reflects her creative vision and deep connection with fans. At Amazon Music, we’re proud to collaborate with artists like Karol who shape identity, move culture forward, and inspire the next generation through music, style, and storytelling.”

Here’s how you can shop the collection:

The Amazon Music/Karol G Tropicoqueta merch is available for purchase on the Amazon Music app or at Amazon.com/KAROLG.

Tropicoqueta is out now via Bichota Records and Interscope. You can find more info here.