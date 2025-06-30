Here’s How You Can Get Karol G’s Amazon Music ‘Tropicoqueta’ Merch

Colombian singer Karol G has teamed up with Amazon Music for an exclusive merch collection inspired by her new album, Tropicoqueta. Not only does the collection include special edition CDs and vinyl of the new album, which features her song “Latina Foreva,” it also contains T-shirts, hoodies, tote bags, and even PopSockets and phone cases branded with references to the album.
Here’s what you can find in the collection:
Tropicoqueta Tropical Blue 2LP Vinyl
Tropicoqueta Tangerine 2LP Vinyl (Amazon Exclusive)
Tropicoqueta CD
Tropicoqueta Tee – Stone Wash T-shirt
Coconuts Tee – White T-shirt with turquoise graphic
Tropicoqueta Baby Tee – Cropped T-shirt with pineapple design
Coconuts Hoodie – Orange hoodie with turquoise graphic
Congas Hoodie – White hoodie featuring orange album cover print
Congas Tote Bag – White tote bag with orange album cover print
Tropicoqueta Visor – White and turquoise sporty visor
Congas Phone Case – Sleek, protective phone case with album artwork
Coconuts PopSocket – Adhesive pop grip featuring album logo
Rocío Guerrero, Director of Latin-Iberia at Amazon Music, said in a statement: “Karol G continues to break boundaries and redefine what it means to be a global artist. This capsule is more than merch, it’s a cultural statement that reflects her creative vision and deep connection with fans. At Amazon Music, we’re proud to collaborate with artists like Karol who shape identity, move culture forward, and inspire the next generation through music, style, and storytelling.”
Here’s how you can shop the collection:
The Amazon Music/Karol G Tropicoqueta merch is available for purchase on the Amazon Music app or at Amazon.com/KAROLG.
Tropicoqueta is out now via Bichota Records and Interscope. You can find more info here.