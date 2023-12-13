Taylor Swift is keeping the surprises coming. During an incredible year with a critically acclaimed tour and two album re-releases, she’s been keeping her fans fed with music, merch, and more. Today (December 13), on her 34th birthday, Swift‘s website — All The Stars Aligned, which once displayed merch — is now highlighting some of the artist’s most iconic moments. But this particular site requires some Swiftie skill to access.

Fans can visit the site at allthestarsaligned.com, which will direct them to the website’s home page, where Swifties will be prompted to enter a password, which several hardcore Swifties have already been able to guess.

Since allthestarsaligned.com relaunched, several Swift fans have deduced that the password is “Sagittarius.” Upon typing “Sagittarius” into the password bar on the website, Swifties will be directed to a page, showcasing various stats and milestones. Much of these factoids include her most searched videos, lyrics, and even chords.

Also on the website is a video showing a montage of Swift’s concerts, videos, fan moments, and various stats.

In addition to the allthestarsaligned.com website, Swift has also made her Eras Tour concert film available to rent on digital video on-demand platforms. Fans can watch for the simple price of — you guessed it — $19.89.