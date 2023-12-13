taylor swift
Getty Image
Pop

Taylor Swift Celebrates Her Birthday By Defying Trolls With Her ‘Excessive And Literal Millennial Emoji Use’

Taylor Swift turned 34 today and is celebrating her birthday in a special way. The pop star announced that the extended version of her Eras Tour concert film is now available on digital today. As part of the announcement, she also threw in a ton of emojis: a dragon for “Long Live,” an arrow for “The Archer,” and a blue heart for “Wildest Dreams” — the songs that have been added to this longer version.

Swift then poked fun at herself for all the emojis in the first half. “PS troll me all you want about my excessive and literal millennial emoji use but A) no one’s prouder to be a millennial and B) it’s my bday and today I am exempt!” she wrote.

It’s only been a few hours into Swift’s birthday, but fans have already been rolling in with heartfelt tributes. “on december 13th 1989, the most, genius, inspiring, intelligent, hardworking, talented, humble, fearless, caring and the strongest woman this world has ever seen was born. and the world was never the same,” one fan account commented under her post.

Others honored Swift with fan art of all her different eras.

Check out Taylor Swift’s birthday post above. Below, find some more fan reactions to Tay-day.

