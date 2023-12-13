Taylor Swift turned 34 today and is celebrating her birthday in a special way. The pop star announced that the extended version of her Eras Tour concert film is now available on digital today. As part of the announcement, she also threw in a ton of emojis: a dragon for “Long Live,” an arrow for “The Archer,” and a blue heart for “Wildest Dreams” — the songs that have been added to this longer version.

Swift then poked fun at herself for all the emojis in the first half. “PS troll me all you want about my excessive and literal millennial emoji use but A) no one’s prouder to be a millennial and B) it’s my bday and today I am exempt!” she wrote.

I had the time of my life fighting dragons with youuuu 🫶 Celebrate 34 with me by watching The Eras Tour (Extended Version) including “Long Live” 🐉 “The Archer” 🏹 and “Wildest Dreams” 🩵 at home! PS troll me all you want about my excessive and literal millennial emoji use but… pic.twitter.com/NPny3rJlav — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 13, 2023

It’s only been a few hours into Swift’s birthday, but fans have already been rolling in with heartfelt tributes. “on december 13th 1989, the most, genius, inspiring, intelligent, hardworking, talented, humble, fearless, caring and the strongest woman this world has ever seen was born. and the world was never the same,” one fan account commented under her post.

on december 13th 1989, the most, genius, inspiring, intelligent, hardworking, talented, humble, fearless, caring and the strongest woman this world has ever seen was born. and the world was never the same. pic.twitter.com/BZtQh430cT — Taylor Throwbacks (@ThrowbackTaylor) December 13, 2023

Others honored Swift with fan art of all her different eras.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TAYLOR! ❤️✨️ We love love loooove you! Thank you for your music, your art and all the magic YOU made ♡ You'll be forever my biggest inspiration in this life pic.twitter.com/qQSA05NX5f — Alef 🌿 (@alefvernon) December 13, 2023

Check out Taylor Swift’s birthday post above. Below, find some more fan reactions to Tay-day.

Hey Taylor it’s greg. I’ve been your fan for several months now and would consider myself to be your biggest fan and biggest swifty in the world. I hope you have a great birthday and are able to eat lots of birthday cake. I made this cake to celebrate your birthday. Love, greg pic.twitter.com/UdZAotcvFx — greg (@greg16676935420) December 13, 2023

"no one’s prouder to be a millennial" pic.twitter.com/u5D1b1tXCv — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) December 13, 2023