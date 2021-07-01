After Britney Spears spoke about her conservatorship in court recently, some of her peers in music came forward with messages of support for the pop star. Now, Iggy Azalea — who collaborated with Spears on the 2015 single “Pretty Girls” and performed with her at at 2015 Billboard Music Awards — shared some experiences she had with Spears, her father, and her team.

In a tweet she tagged #FreeBritney, Azalea showed support for Spears and wrote that she “personally witnessed the same behavior Britney detailed in regards to her father last week.” One example she noted was, “I saw her restricted from even the most bizarre & trivial things: like how many sodas she was allowed to drink.” She also wrote, “Her father conveniently waited until literally moments before our BMAs performance when I was backstage in the dressing room & told me if I did not sign an NDA he would not allow me on stage.”

Azalea concluded her post, “Britney Spears should not be forced to co-exist with that man when she’s made it clear it is negatively impacting her mental health. This is not right at all.”

Find Azalea’s post below.