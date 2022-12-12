Today (December 12), Bad Bunny was selected as one of Entertainment Weekly‘s Entertainers Of The Year for 2022. One of the Puerto Rican star’s closest friends and collaborators, Colombian singer J Balvin, reflected on his record-breaking year in music.

J Balvin was one of Bad Bunny’s earliest supporters. In an essay for Entertainment Weekly, Balvin recounted his first time meeting Bad Bunny. They first collaborated in 2017 for the single “Si Tu Novio Te Deja Sola.”

“We met in his native Puerto Rico, and I immediately learned the rumors on the street about him were true,” Balvin wrote. “He was a young twentysomething kid starting out, and I was finally seeing mainstream recognition. We were both eager to take over the world through our music and beyond.”

In 2019, J Balvin and Bad Bunny joined forces for the joint album Oasis. The LP featured the hits like “La Canción” and “Que Pretendes.” The massive moment for Latin music was considered to be on par with Jay-Z teaming up with Kanye West for 2011’s Watch The Throne album.

“From the moment we stepped into the studio together, he had an incredible vibe and talent, and our musical chemistry just flowed,” Balvin wrote. “We also shared a love of fashion, and weren’t afraid to shake things up with crazy hair and bright colors. As I look back thinking of those two young men in the studio plotting world domination, I’m filled with overwhelming gratitude for being able to witness him grow as an artist.”

Now that Bad Bunny has broken records with his blockbuster Un Verano Sin Ti album and his World’s Hottest Tour, Balvin is proud to see him representing the Latinx community in the mainstream. Bad Bunny also made his big screen debut this year in the movie Bullet Train alongside Brad Pitt.

“In each generation, an artist comes around who is an undeniable superstar that both shocks and inspires. Bad Bunny has that star power,” Balvin wrote. “Bad Bunny has broken cultural barriers through music, fashion, and now film — and through it all, hasn’t shied away from self-expression and being true to himself. I’m incredibly proud of all Benito has accomplished and that he’s continuing the Reggaeton legacy by bringing the Latinx culture to the masses.”