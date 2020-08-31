A J Balvin Documentary Has Been Secured By Amazon Studios

After an illustrious career, J Balvin is known as the “Prince of Reggaeton” and currently stands as one of the best-selling Latin music artists. After growing up in Medellín, Colombia, Balvin has gone on to have a successful global breakout and win a number of awards. Now, the singer is detailing his rise in an upcoming documentary, The Boy From Medellín.

According to Billboard, Amazon Studios have secured the rights to The Boy From Medellín. Directed by Matthew Heineman, the feature-length documentary will premiere at the Toronto Film Festival in early September.

In a statement, Balvin said he was “honored” to be able to represent his culture and share his story in the documentary: “Representing my country, my city and Latin culture globally is a lifelong pursuit and I’m so proud to be a son of Medellín. I’m honored to be able to tell my story in this beautiful way and working with Matthew on this project was an incredible experience. Thank you to Amazon for making sure this story can be seen around the world.”

In other news, Balvin was awarded a VMA Sunday night for his “Qué Pena” collaboration with Maluma. Balvin wasn’t able to appear during the ceremony, presumably because the singer is recovering after suffering from a “bad” case of COVID, but Maluma accepted the award on his behalf and put on a spectacular performance.