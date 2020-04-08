J Balvin Slowly Spirals From Heartache In His Fantastical ‘Gris’ Video

Colombian pop sensation J Balvin continued his global success into 2020 with his recently-released concept album Colores. Following visuals accompanying his tracks “Amarillo,” “Blanco,” and “Rojo,” Balvin returns with a cinematic video to his downtrodden number “Gris.”

Directed by Colin Tilley, Balvin’s “Gris” video is a visualization of the feeling of heartache. Bathed in gray, Balvin struggles to cope with a breakup. The singer isolates himself in his room and reminisces on the good times he had with his ex. As Balvin’s mental state slowly deteriorates, the singer finds himself submerged in water, struggling to stay afloat.

The visual arrives following the Latin star’s highly-anticipated record Colores. With the full-length effort, Balvin returns to he reggaeton roots. Shining as a songwriter, Balvin opted out of features on the majority of the tracklist. In an interview with Apple Music, Balvin detailed how he managed to whittle a list of 40 songs down into a 10-track album: “What we’d do was we’d play the song and close our eyes, and each one of us would name the color that the song made us feel,” J Balvin said. “The color that prevailed, that was the song’s name.”

Watch Balvin’s “Gris” video above.

Colores is out now via Universal. Get it here.