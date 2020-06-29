J Balvin released his highly-anticipated record Colores back in March. While the Colombian singer can’t tour behind his album due to the pandemic, Balvin has found creative ways to stay engaged with his fans. The singer has shared a visual to nearly every one of the tracks off Colores. Following the animated visual to “Azul,” Balvin returns with another animated effort, “Negro.”

Directed by Colin Tilley, the animated video places the singer in a Gotham-style city. The visual imagines Balvin a post-apocalyptic world overrun by miscreants. But the singer has no need to fear, as he’s riding on the hood of a tank armed with three dinosaurs as bodyguards.

In an interview with Apple Music alongside his record’s release, Balvin detailed the inspiration behind “Negro” and said it was one of his favorite songs off of Colores: “This is one of my favorite songs on Colores because it has malianteo, the flavor that made me fall in love with reggaeton. It reminds me of the days of Hector El Father; it makes you want to grab a bat and head out to the streets. The lyrics are brutal. The color and what the song inspires are brutal. Dee Mad made a beat that really hit.”

Watch J Balvin’s “Negro” video above.

Colores is out now via Universal. Get it here.