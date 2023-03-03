Continuing a fire run of solo bangers, BTS’ J-Hope has shared a new song. On his latest single, a collaboration with J. Cole called “On The Street,” J-Hope is confident in his fresh solo era, and wants to share that joy with the world.

“Every time I walk / Every time I run / Every time I move / It’s always for us,” rap-sings J-Hope on the song’s chorus

Later in the song, Cole hops in with a laid-back verse, introducing himself as “the mighty survivor of hell.”

In the song’s accompanying visual J-Hope walks and dances throughout the streets of New York City, before the scene cuts to Cole rapping his verse on a rootftop, with the Brooklyn Bridge in full view. At the end of the video, J-Hope links with Cole on the rooftop, where they exchange pleasantries.

This collab is the result of years of manifestations for J-Hope. In 2018, he released his solo debut mixtape Hope World, seemingly alluding to Cole’s debut album Cole World: A Sideline Story. Last year, he got to meet Cole at Lollapalooza, and shared a video of their meeting.

All of this considered, plus the song’s breezy, empowering beat, make it feel like years of dreams wrapped inside of a beautiful package.

You can see the video for “On The Street” above.