Does Jack Antonoff ever sleep? The New Jersey-born songwriter and producer behind Bleachers has been one of the busiest people in the music industry as of late, and he’s not stopping in the new year. A new Bleachers album is coming in 2022 and we heard it straight from the horse’s mouth, without any glitz or glamour: “i am going to put out a bleachers album this year,” Antonoff tweeted over the weekend.

I guess when you’re spending your days in the studio with Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey, do you really have time to craft lengthy, cryptic tweets? Nah, dog. New Bleachers album, 2022. Mark it down.

i am going to put out a bleachers album this year — jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) January 1, 2022

In 2021 alone, Antonoff’s production credits are fairly insane. He was the primary producer on Lana Del Rey’s seventh studio album, Chemtrails Over The Country Club, which came out in March. He hunkered down in the studio with St. Vincent’s Annie Clark for the dashing ode to New York City that is Daddy’s Home. He took another stint behind the boards with Lorde, producing her third album, Solar Power, and also produced Clairo’s Sling — which along with Chemtrails, was one of Uproxx’s Best Albums of 2021. He also worked on tracks for Olivia Rodrigo, Sia, and oh yeah, claimed production on eight tracks from Taylor Swift’s Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version), including the famous 10-minute version of “All Too Well.”

Pardon if this feels like reeling off an AllMusic credits page, but Antonoff is beyond prolific, especially when you consider the caliber of artists he’s working with in the studio. Of course, he’ll be up for Producer of the Year at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. And we didn’t even touch on how he somehow found time in 2021 to put out Take the Sadness Out Of Saturday Night, Bleachers’ third album, too.

Some of the artists mentioned here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.