Getty Image
Pop

Jack Antonoff Describes What Working With Lana Del Rey And Lorde Taught Him About Music

TwitterContributing Writer

Along with making his own music as Bleachers, Jack Antonoff has earned a reputation as a producer for some of today’s biggest pop stars. He worked with Taylor Swift on a number of songs, and also produced recent works for Clairo, Lana Del Rey, and Lorde. Of course, working with such big names is going to teach him a thing or two about the art of crafting a pop song — and it definitely did.

Antonoff described working with Lorde and Del Rey in a recent digital cover interview with Billboard. Detailing what he learned from the two acclaimed musicians, Antonoff said:

“You’re always learning from everyone around you. Lana taught me that sometimes that thing that just comes out of thin air is the thing, and you don’t even touch it. Ella [Lorde], on the other hand, teaches me what can happen if you keep chipping away at something over and over. The idea of the process is these big egos and big attitudes [colliding], but once you get into that very vulnerable place of working and writing, everyone’s just a half-broken sponge. There’s so much being passed around, and there’s so much information and so much emotion, and that’s why I love it so much. It’s really this rarefied space.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, the producer noted just how groundbreaking it is that Taylor Swift has opted to re-record her first six albums. “[It] is monumental. People approached it with so much cynicism, and then, just like everything she does, there was no f*cking bit,” he said. “And people love to be like ‘This changes the game!’ about so much sh*t. This actually changes the game. And good! Let people who want to put artists in antiquated deals feel some fear about the power of artists. It’s a classic tale that is representative of the assumption that people suck, and they don’t.”

Read Antonoff’s full digital cover interview with Billboard here.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
Clairo Settles Into Piano Ballad Territory On Her Ambitious, Quiet New Album, ‘Sling’
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
×