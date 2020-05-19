A lot has changed since Jaime Wyatt’s 2017 debut album Felony Blues. After experiencing tremendous loss in her life, Wyatt decided to turn a new page. The singer got clean and came out to her friends and family. Finding a renewed identity, the singer penned her upcoming album Neon Cross. Now, Wyatt shares another single off the impending effort with “Goodbye Queen.”

Over the longing twang of guitars, Wyatt’s dusty vocals narrate an inquiry into her failed relationships. “If you want a lover that leaves / I will be your goodbye queen / I will be your Santa Ana wind / You can count on me to let you down again,” Wyatt sings.

Along with the song’s premiere, Wyatt described her open-book approach to songwriting in a statement:

“My experience with recovery made me realize I lost years of my life being in the closet and living a lie and trying to be someone else. I just can’t do it anymore. And yeah, I’m scared there are people that like country music that aren’t gonna like that I’m gay. I tried not to have any filter with these songs. Because I’ll be honest — it feels like I’m gonna die if I don’t tell people how I feel and who I am. It sounds so dramatic, but that’s the truth. It’s been just this gnarly, gnarly process, but one that is so human. So there’s been a lot of turmoil and drama. But this record is a lot about rebirth, too.”

Listen to “Goodbye Queen” above and find Wyatt’s Neon Cross album artwork and tracklist below.

1. “Sweet Mess”

2. “Neon Cross”

3. “Livin”

4. “Make Something Outta Me”

5. “By Your Side”

6. “Just A Woman” Feat. Jessi Colter

7. “Goodbye Queen”

8. “Mercy”

9. “Rattlesnake Girl”

10. “Hurt So Bad” Feat. Shooter Jennings

11. “Demon Tied To A Chair In My Brain”

Neon Cross is out 5/29 via New West Records. Pre-order it here.