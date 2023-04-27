James Corden Gets Demoted To Fan Photographer When He Goes On Vacation With Harry Styles And He’s OK With That

As the host of The Late Late Show, James Corden slowly but surely has become a household name. While the show’s beloved segment, “Carpool Karaoke,” helped to secure his popularity amongst the younger demographic.

However, even after racking in millions and millions of views and too many viral moments to count, when he goes on vacation with his friend Harry Styles, fame goes out the window. The host is demoted to the singer’s designated fan photographer, and Corden is positively ok with that.

During his recent appearance on The Howard Stern Show on SiriusXM radio, the on-air talent spoke about how those humbling moments are quite necessary, in his opinion. “I think it’s quite good for me. I think anytime you can have a little bit of humbling is great,” declared Corden.

“So when someone comes up and goes — and this has happened quite a few times, and I get it,” he added. This is arguably the most desirable famous man on the planet right now. ‘Omg, can you take a photo of us’ and then they go, ‘Oh, hi,'” to finally acknowledge him. “I think it’s a positive thing in your life,” said Corden.

Earlier in the conversation, Corden shot down the host when he suggested that it could be annoying to deal with fan encounters because of Styles’ massive fame. “I didn’t find it annoying in any way because I just think he’s so special as a human,” said Corden. “That actually, you don’t have any of those feelings. There is someone who wants to embrace the world that they’re living in to the absolute best that he can. You never ever feel [annoyed].”

Watch the full clip above.