Bad Bunny‘s performance at weekend two of Coachella was even more electrifying than that of the first weekend. During his set last night (April 21), he brought out Latin music legends Grupo Frontero, and Jose Feliciano. He also addressed a controversial tweet that displayed on the screen during his set last week.

During Bad Bunny’s performance at weekend one, a tweet directed at Harry Styles suggested that Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, could perform one of Styles’ hits better than he could, and Styles couldn’t ever perform one of Bad Bunny’s hits.

“goodnight benito could do as it was but harry could never do el apagon,” read the aforementioned tweet.

Bad Bunny’s Coachella set displayed a tweet about Harry Styles on the screen: “goodnight benito could do as it was but harry could never do el apagon” pic.twitter.com/JRh4lvixqF — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 15, 2023

This was one of the most talked about moments of Coachella last week, as many thought Bad Bunny was purposely throwing shade at Styles.

Last night, Bad Bunny cleared the air by sharing a new message on-screen, apologizing for the mix-up.

“Sorry Harry. It was a mistake from my team. We love you. <3,” read the message.

Bad Bunny’s team apologizes tonight to Harry Styles for the tweet displayed during Coachella last Friday pic.twitter.com/9AebNKeXa6 — Access Bad Bunny (@AccessBadBunny) April 22, 2023

Perhaps this means a collaboration is in order. After all, Bad Bunny did express that he is a fan of Styles during a special episode of Carpool Karaoke.

You can see images from the Coachella performance above.