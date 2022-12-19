The just-released trailer for RuPaul’s Drag Race is revealing more superstar special guests. Janelle Monáe, Maren Morris, and Hayley Kiyoko will appear as guest judges for season 15 in addition to the previously-announced Ariana Grande.

Last week, RuPaul’s Drag Race revealed that Grande will be the first guest judge for the season premiere next month. A trailer for season 15 unveiled who else will be joining the judging panel. Country music star Maren Morris is shown judging the runway and saying, “I’m gagging! Hands down my favorite look of the night.” R&B singer and actress Janelle Monáe is also shown putting in her two cents. “You killed it!” she says. “This was top tier.”

The trailer also revealed more of Ariana Grande’s appearance on the show. The pop superstar is shown behind the judging panel saying, “This was a total game-changer! You’re damn talented.” Grande previously appeared as a guest judge on the show during season seven in 2015. Hayley Kiyoko and Orville Peck will also appear as guests for the upcoming season.

Sixteen drag queens will be competing for the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar.” Among the new contestants are drag icon Sasha Colby and twins Sugar and Spice. Season 15 of RuPaul’s Drag Race will premiere on Friday, January 6 on MTV. As with past seasons, the premiere will be split into two episodes.

Watch the season 15 trailer above.

