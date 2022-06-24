Pop

Hayley Kiyoko Finds A Romantic Connection On Her New Single, ‘Deep In The Woods’

Closing off Pride month and leading into her new era with a bang, Hayley Kiyoko has dropped “Deep In The Woods,” the much-anticipated follow-up to her sophomore album Panorama‘s lead single, “For The Girls.”

On “Deep In The Woods,” Kiyoko tells a queer love story, chasing the joy she found in a brief encounter. Over a chilling instrumental, Kiyoko sings, “Baby I / I know I met you in another life / You’re unforgettable / It’s like you’re my dream, my deja vu, a ghost / You’ll be right there, wherever I go.”

The song is produced by Danja, along with Kiyoko’s frequent collaborators, Pat Morrissey and Kill Dave.

“‘Deep In The Woods’ is a song that captures the feeling of instant connection, as if you’ve known someone forever even though you’ve only just met,” said Kiyoko in a statement. “It feels as if your entire being is haunted by their presence wherever you go. It’s that instantaneous moment of knowing you are willing to do anything to be with the one you love.”

Check out “Deep In The Woods” above.

Panorama is out 7/29 via Atlantic. Pre-save it here.

Hayley Kiyoko is a Warner Music Artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

