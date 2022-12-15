When it comes to Halloween, Janelle Monáe is one of the best to ever put on a costume. Her high-effort looks wow every year, like when she came through with a Fifth Element-inspired get-up this past October. Monáe sat down for an interview on Late Night yesterday (December 14) and Seth Meyers went through some of her best costumes, including her pitch-perfect The Grinch from 2021. Here’s that in case you need a refresher:

Meyers brought that up and Monáe referred to it as “Johnny Grinch,” then revealing that she had an idea for a Grinch reboot movie. After Meyers’ prompting, she explained, “If you go on my page, you’ll see the Johnny Grinch is, like, this sort of hipster. Like, you know, vegan and green eggs and ham… or wait, not really a good vegan. Anyway, forget that, forget that, forget that, I’m off course. But the pitch is: What if the Grinch had an illegitimate child? Like, he didn’t know that he had Johnny and she somehow brings him back.”

The host, ever the writer, had some valid concerns about plot logistics, like when he noted, “I also want to hear this story about how he’s like, ‘I had no idea.’ I’m like, ‘Alright, Grinch. You lived alone in a cave and you’re like, ‘I don’t know how I’m a dad.’ You know.”

Check out the full interview above.