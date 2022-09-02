Singers being discussed on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show is always bizarre — whether it’s Ariel Pink sitting down for an interview or Carlson ranting about the lyrics of Cardi B’s “WAP.” Apparently, he recently brought up the singer Maren Morris, and she did not hesitate to have fun with it.

She posted a screencap of her with a description on the bottom of the screen that reads, “Lunatic Country Music Person,” next to the Fox News logo. She captioned the picture, “#NewProfilePic.” She didn’t actually make it her Twitter avatar, though that would’ve made it even funnier.

‘Maren Morris refuses to meet in the middle’ was RIGHT THERE https://t.co/VpfH4Mu0X7 — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) September 2, 2022

Jason Isbell weighed in on the joke, quote-tweeting with the caption, “‘Maren Morris refuses to meet in the middle’ was RIGHT THERE.”

Morris is open about her politics. Last year, she released “Better Than We Found It” and said she “wanted to write something to address exactly how I feel right now, and this came together pretty quickly.” She continued, “It’s a protest song — it’s the most American thing to protest and protest songs have been so embedded in American culture: Bob Dylan, Nina Simone. I think the world right now is sort of in a perpetual mourning period and I wanted to have a song that had weight but also had hope.”