Jennifer Lopez and Shakira were a hit during their Super Bowl Halftime show performance earlier this year. That show is the type of thing that requires months of preparation, and now J-Lo has shared some video that pulls back the curtain and shows what went into making the performance a reality.

The behind-the-scenes videos show Lopez and Shakira rehearsing with their dancers, and in one clip, Lopez gives the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer tips about the best way to shake her backside.

On a related note, the duo’s performance became the subject of over a thousand FCC complaints, and one of them claimed the show featured “simulated orgies, stripping, and borderline pornography”

Following the performance, Shakira took to social media and wrote in a celebratory post, “The best birthday gift has been the support of all my fans and the most amazing and hardworking team an artist could wish for. We Latinos climbed Kilimanjaro and made history tonight and we couldn’t have done it without all of you!” She gave thanks to Lopez in another post, writing, “Thank you @jlo for a night that shows how much Latinos have to offer!”

Lopez also offered in a post of her own, “Thank you to my incredible team for the most epic halftime I could have ever imagined. I love you guys so much!”

Watch the behind-the-scenes clips above.