Jimmy Fallon has teamed up with country music legend Dolly Parton to pose a difficult question — is it ever “too early” for Christmas music?

The Tonight Show host announced Monday night (October 31) that he is releasing a holiday song with Parton, “Almost Too Early For Christmas,” to help answer that question. He also played a significant portion of the track. The song would be his second Christmas single after last year’s “It Was A… (Masked Christmas),” which featured Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion.

Fallon noted how we wonder how best to maneuver our playlists after Thanksgiving.

“People have that debate after Thanksgiving, they have that debate where they go, ‘Oh, can we listen to holiday music? Can we listen to Christmas music? Is it too early,” he said. “Can we put on Mariah Carey now?’ I say, ‘Yeah, if it’s good, you should.'”

During the rest of the broadcast, the talk show host shared he thought it would be fun to put the song out around Halloween. Later, he shared a brief song clip, giving viewers an extraordinary sneak peek of his duet with Parton.

“It’s almost too early for Christmas / but why don’t we see how this goes,” the host and country singer croon as the chorus begins.

Fallon visited Parton this past summer while collaborating on NBC’s upcoming holiday special, “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas.”

“Almost Too Early For Christmas” drops this Friday, November 4. In the meantime, check out the preview clip above.